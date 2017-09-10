Ministry of Planning Unit at Awami Markaz completely safe: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): The spokesman of Ministry of Planning,
Development & Reform has stated that a small unit of this Ministry in Awami Markaz is
completely safe in the fire incident.
He clarified that a unit of MoPD&R is located on 5th floor of the Awami
Markaz to carry out research on China Pakistan Economic Corridor. However, the
physical infrastructure remained safe in this unit as fire could not reach there, he added.
It is to inform that even research data of this unit is placed in
digital format which is stored on cloud system.
The spokesman further clarified that no official record or files
regarding CPEC are placed or stored in this unit.
“All the record and data regarding CPEC is placed at Ministry of
Planning, Development & Reform and line ministries,” he added.
