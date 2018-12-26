ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms clarified a news article regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) debt, published in a section of press on December 26.
The article is based on incorrect information, baseless assumptions and biased analysis,said a statement issued by Ministry of Planning and Reforms here on Wednesday.
Ministry of Planning clarifies news article on CPEC Debt
ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms clarified a news article regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) debt, published in a section of press on December 26.