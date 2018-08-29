Ministry of information to promote film industry, told senate

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry Wednesday told Senate that the ministry is committed to make all out efforts to promote film industry on priority basis for entertaining the public.

While responding to the question of Senator Azam Sawati he said, previous government had spent huge amount of money on the projection of their projects.

Previous federal government has spent Rs 17 billion on advertisements in electronic media and if the expenditure of Punjab Government are added, the tally will reach to Rs 40 billion which is a huge amount.

He told the Senate that, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed not to spent the nation’s money on projection of government projects.

He said that PTV has been given editorial independence and it was giving more coverage to opposition than the private media.

He said censorship will be ended on Pakistan Television (PTV) and on state media and the activities of opposition parties would also be covered by state run media.

He directed Pakistan Television (PTV) to set up boosters in far flung areas where cable services is not available in the areas.