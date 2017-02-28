Ministry of Information play central role in projecting soft image of country: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Ministry of Information and Culture has a unique and central role in projecting the soft and progressive image of any country besides further integrating various cultures and civilizations for spreading the universal values of peace,tolerance and harmony.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Abdullah Marzouk AL-Zahrani who called on her here today.

She said that the people and the leadership of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in high esteem, and has special place for the brotherly people of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that bilateral relations between the

two brotherly countries are deep rooted in common religious values and shared history of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

It is immensely satisfactory that the historical relations between the two brotherly countries are now being translated into strong cultural partnership, the Minister noted.

Marriyum Aurangzeb shared her proposals regarding joint production and broadcast to expose the brotherly people of the two countries to each others’ with the best practices and trends.

Mutual cooperation and sharing of expertise will further enhance the mutual understanding among the coming generations of the two countries ultimately contributing to the benefit of Ummah, further added the Minister.

During the meeting, Saudi Ambassador said that the role of media is critical for promoting friendship between the two countries.

He also emphasized the need for enhanced interactions between the two countries particularly, in the field of information and culture

with a view to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

Abdullah Marzouk AL-Zahrani also extended an invitation to Minister of State to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Marriyum Aurangzeb thanked the Ambassador for invitation and also accepted it.

The timings of the visit will be decided with mutual convenience

through diplomatic channel.