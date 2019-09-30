Ministry considers introducing three years hajj policy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was considering to introduce three years hajj policy aiming to further improve arrangements and reduce the cost for hajj 2020.

According to an official source, the services including, transport, accommodation, catering would be hired for a period of next three years. The applicants would be selected for next three years by conducting the one balloting on the pattern of Indonesia. A separate Hajj fund would also be established for keeping the dues of selected pilgrims in it.