Ministry allotted just three accommodations on hardship basis

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): The Ministry of Housing and Works has
allotted just three government accommodations on hardship basis
during the last four years due to shortage of official housing units
in the federal capital.
“Currently, as many as 40 applications for allotment of
government accommodations on hardship basis are pending with the
Estate Office,” an official in the Ministry told APP.
He said that no meeting had yet been convened to consider
hardship cases, adding that it would be held as soon as modalities
to deal with hardship cases were finalized.
The official said at present no criteria existed for allotment
of government accommodation to the government employees on hardship
basis. “The hardship cases need properly guidelines to ensure fair-
play,” he added.
To a question, he said that four housing schemes of Federal
Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) were in different
phases of completion.
The Housing Scheme at Bara Kahu Phase-VI Islamabad, Life Style
Residency Apartments, Housing Scheme Phase VII, and Sectors
F-14/F-15 Housing Scheme Phase VIII at Thallian Interchange near
Motorway were in progress and the foundation would try its best to
complete the schemes within a stipulated time period.