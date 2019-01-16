Ministers to brief MNAs about their ministries: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that before commencement of the session of the National Assembly on every Monday, a meeting of a federal minister will be held with members of the assembly in which he will brief the members about the matters related to his ministry.

He further added that steps were being taken to implement the plan to give South Punjab the status of the province and in this regard the people of South Punjab will be soon given good tidings according to their expectations.

He expressed these views while talking to members of the National Assembly belonging to Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions who met Speaker in Parliament House.

The formation of standing committees, legislation, stability of the democratic institutions and other parliamentary issues were discussed in the meeting. Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Chief Whip Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting.

The Speaker said that the stability of democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions were essential for the development and prosperity of the country and for this purpose all stakeholders needed to work together. He said that Parliament was the only institution that can overcome the challenges being faced by the country and can determine the direction to resolve the public issues.

He urged upon the members to ensure their attendance in the session of the National Assembly and raise public issues on the floor of the House.

He said that the standing committees were important part of Parliament and without their formation effective law making was not possible.

He said that he was in contact with all the Parliamentary leaders in this regard and expressed the hope that the formation of the Standing Committees will be finalized in the current session of the National Assembly.

Talking about Friendship Groups, he said that 91 Friendship Groups were formed in the National Assembly to increase relations with other Parliaments across the world.

Talking about the backbenchers to give them the opportunity to participate in the proceedings of the House, the Speaker said that all the members were equal in his eyes.

He assured full support and cooperation of the National Assembly Secretariat for legislation and other matters.

On this occasion, the members appreciated the neutral role of the Speaker, saying that due to his neutrality and patience, the dignity of the Parliament has increased.

They appreciated issuance of production orders of the members who are under arrest.

They said that upholding this Parliamentary tradition by the Speaker was commendable.

They said each member was elected by thousands of votes of the masses and his participation in the consultation process was necessary.

Assuring their full support and attendance in the proceedings of the House and legislation, they said that to maintain the dignity of the Parliaments, assuring the attendance was the prime national responsibility of all the members.

They expressed their complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan and said that under his leadership, the country would lead to rapid development and public issues would be resolved.

Informing the Speaker about the problems faced by the people of their constituencies, the MNAs said that the past governments did not pay attention to the development of South Punjab, therefore people of these areas were facing serious problems.

They expressed the hope that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan will take practical measures to eliminate the backwardness of South Punjab and resolve the public issues.

They invited Speaker to visit Multan. The Speaker accepted the invitation and assured the members that he will visit Multan very soon.

The members who attended the meeting were Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Tahir Iqbal Ch, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Mian Muhammad Shafiq and Muhammad Shabbir Ali.