Ministerial meeting opens new prospects of China-Arab cooperation in new era

BEIJING, Jul 11 (APP):A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Wednesday that the successful holding of the ministerial meeting of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum has opened new prospects of cooperation between China and Arab countries in the new era.

“The Chinese side is very satisfied with the outcome of the meeting,” Hua Chunying said during her regular media briefing.

Looking forward, China and the Arab countries, as strategic partners, would go hand in hand in the process of development and national rejuvenation in their respective countries, jointly promote China-Arab friendship and cooperation, and create a bright future of peace and prosperity and common prosperity, she added.

The spokesperson said it was a meeting to create history, plan for the future, focus on cooperation, and promote peace. Thanks to the joint efforts of China and Arab countries, the meeting had achieved fruitful results, she added.

She said at the opening ceremony, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech and solemnly announced that China and Arab countries would establish a strategic partnership of comprehensive cooperation, common development and future-oriented development.

“They also put forward many forward-looking proposals on strengthening cooperation between China and Arab countries in building the Belt and Road,” she added.

Hua Chunying said the innovative and pioneering important initiatives had opened a new chapter in the development of China-Arab relations and pointed out the way forward.

About the meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the foreign ministers of 21 Arab countries, she said, according to the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speech, it jointly promoted the construction of the “Belt and Road” and promoted strategic mutual trust, realized the dream of rejuvenation and realized mutual benefit.

The two sides signed three important outcome documents of the Beijing Declaration, the Forum Action Plan for 2018-2020 and the Declaration on the Action of the China-Arab Cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative, which will outline the development of China-Arab relations in the coming period.

A clear, systematic and complete blueprint, she said, the Beijing Declaration focused on the connotation of China-Arab strategic partnership and reaffirmed the mutual support of each other’s core interests.

It summed up the common ideas of the two sides on international and regional issues such as Palestine, anti-terrorism and Security Council reform, and clarified the deepening of China-Arab relations and collective direction of cooperation, she added.

The spokesperson said the Forum’s Action Plan from 2018 to 2020 proposed new cooperation plans and new initiatives covering nearly 20 fields including economy, trade, industry, energy and culture.

It is decided to continue to run the China-Arab Reform and Development Research Center Seminar, Beidou Forum, and Energy, Cooperation forum, entrepreneur conference, art festival and other series of forum activities.

The “Declaration of Action for the “One Belt, One Road” Cooperation between China and Arab countries highlights the leading role of the “One Belt, One Road” construction, and decides to carry forward the spirit of peaceful cooperation, openness and tolerance, mutual benefit, mutual learning, and strive to achieve policy communication and facilities.

The two sides also reached consensus on the key areas, priority directions and action measures for promoting the construction of the “Belt and Road”.

Hua Chunying said the representatives of the Arab side responded enthusiastically to President Xi Jinping’s important speech and the results of the meeting at the opening ceremony of the ministerial meeting.

They fully endorsed the new blueprint drawn by President Xi in the development of the relations between the two countries, emphasizing the direction and concept of the foreign policy.

She said the Chinese side was highly consistent and agreed to work with Arab countries to promote the building of a new type of international relations and promote the building of a community of human destiny.

It was eager to participate in the construction of the “Belt and Road” and was willing to work with Arab countries to earnestly implement the results of the conference and deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, she added.