ISLAMABAD, Feb. 28 (APP) – The Advisor to the Prime Minister
on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, Tuesday said that the region
especially Western China and Central Asia has tremendous
development potential that would offer opportunities to the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries.
Commenting on today’s Ministerial Council meeting of ECO
here he said the most significant document ECO vision 2025 has
been adopted in the council meeting which would help bring about
change in the lives of the people this region. However, he added,
all members have to work jointly to realize this document for
establishing communication, trade and economic ties.
He said that China’s one belt one road initiative is a
significant tool to achieve the objectives of the ECO and the
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the key project of
this initiative that would open up new avenues not only for these
two countries.
CPEC he said would bring benefits to all member
countries. Its effectiveness would increase manifold after its
linkage with other corridors in the region, he added.
He said it is important that the physical infrastructure
should be in place to realize the goals of the ECO vision 2025
which was important for enhancing trade activity in the region. It
would cut the transportation charges and time consumption, he
added.
He said due to security reasons, the summit is being held
two years later. ECO was expanded in 1992 but it could not make
major breakthrough due to certain reasons due to lack of political
will. The political will is a pre-requisite for achieving the
objectives of ECO for which, he added, the summit will play its
role, enabling it to achieve its goals..
He said that Pakistan was already working on energy and gas
projects from Central Asian states to meet the energy shortage.
Ministerial Council of ECO adopts ECO vision 2025
