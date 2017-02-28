Ministerial Council of ECO adopts ECO vision 2025

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 28 (APP) – The Advisor to the Prime Minister

on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, Tuesday said that the region

especially Western China and Central Asia has tremendous

development potential that would offer opportunities to the

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries.

Commenting on today’s Ministerial Council meeting of ECO

here he said the most significant document ECO vision 2025 has

been adopted in the council meeting which would help bring about

change in the lives of the people this region. However, he added,

all members have to work jointly to realize this document for

establishing communication, trade and economic ties.

He said that China’s one belt one road initiative is a

significant tool to achieve the objectives of the ECO and the

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the key project of

this initiative that would open up new avenues not only for these

two countries.

CPEC he said would bring benefits to all member

countries. Its effectiveness would increase manifold after its

linkage with other corridors in the region, he added.

He said it is important that the physical infrastructure

should be in place to realize the goals of the ECO vision 2025

which was important for enhancing trade activity in the region. It

would cut the transportation charges and time consumption, he

added.

He said due to security reasons, the summit is being held

two years later. ECO was expanded in 1992 but it could not make

major breakthrough due to certain reasons due to lack of political

will. The political will is a pre-requisite for achieving the

objectives of ECO for which, he added, the summit will play its

role, enabling it to achieve its goals..

He said that Pakistan was already working on energy and gas

projects from Central Asian states to meet the energy shortage.