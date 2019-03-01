Minister vows cooperation in railway sector during Turkish President’s visit

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday vowed that practical steps for cooperation would be taken in the railway sector by Pakistan and Turkey during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan.

During a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul who called upon him at the Ministry of Railways and discussed to further strengthen cooperation and partnership between Pakistan and Turkey in railway projects.

Sheikh Rashid said the present government was developing Pakistan Railways on modern lines and the department would get benefit from the experiences of Turkish Railways.