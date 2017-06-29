Minister visits Mepco headquarters

MULTAN, June 29 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan visited Mepco headquarters and met Chief Executive Officer Masood Salahuddin at his office on Thursday.

The minister discussed development projects, high-tension feeders, timely completion of low-tension schemes, upgradation of transformers and other issues with the CEO of Multan Electric Power Company.

The CEO infomred the minister that various high-tension feeders were in the process of approval.