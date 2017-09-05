Minister urges UN intervention to stop Rohengya Muslims genocide

ISLAMABAD, Sept 05 (APP): Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz
Ahmed Tarar has called upon the United Nations to immediately act
for stopping genocide of marginalized and poor Rohengya Muslim
population in Myanmar.
The minister, in a statement here Tuesday, also urged
the United Nations and its body on human rights to constitute a
commission to investigate the unprecedented barbarian acts of
violations against humanity (in Myanmar), which could be seen on
social media.
“The UN commission may also suggest a permanent solution for
the victims and landless community.”
He expressed deep concerns over the reports of growing number
of deaths and massacre of Rohengya Muslims and said there was
profound public anger over the treatment being meted out to
that community. “Our hearts ache at the sufferings of our Muslim
brothers.”
The acts were tantamount to gross violation of fundamental
human rights and the Charter of UN Humanity should not remain
silent on the urgent humanitarian issue, Mumtaz Tarar said.
The minister urged the Myanmar government to investigate the
reports of massacre, hold accountable those involved in the crime
and take stern action against them to prevent the atrocities being
committed against Rohengya Muslims. Humanitarian crisis had to be
stopped immediately, he added.
He also emphasized on international community and the
Organization of Islamic Countries to intervene without any delay
and play their role in ensuring safety and rehabilitation of the
persecuted community.
