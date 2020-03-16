Minister urges Ulema, Mashiekh to postpone all religions gatherings

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday urged Ulema and Mashiekh to postpone all religions gatherings for the time being as precautionary measure to ensure protection of general public from this disease.

In a video message, Minister urged them to end the Jumma prayers in a short time children and aged men should avoid to go for Jumma congregations.

He says the government is taking effective steps to tackle the Coronavirus so no need to panic, PTV/Radio news channels reported.

As a Muslims we should turn to Allah with prayers, worship and repentance and take the precautionary measures and course of treatments as it is Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH), he advised.