Minister thanks Czech Republic to support Pakistan for getting GSP plus status in EU

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Minister for Defence Production, Rana

Tanveer Hussain thanked Czech Republic for its consistent support to Pakistan for getting GSP plus status in the European Union (EU).

The minister expressed this when Ambassador of Czech Republic,

Jon Fury, called on him here and discussed new avenues of

defence cooperation between the two countries, a press release said.

Secretary Defence Production Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Ijaz Chaudhry, was

also present in the meeting.

Welcoming the ambassador, the minister thanked for invitation to visit

Czech Republic and expressed optimism about potential of the military and defence industrial relations between Pakistan and Czech Republic.

During the meeting he said two countries share

commonality of views on various issues of international importance and hoped the Czech Republic would continue to lend its support during the review process of the GSP Plus Scheme.

He acknowledged the fact that both the countries had greater

potential in the field of defence production which needed to be

explored for the mutual benefits of the two sides.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan is keen to promote

closer partnership and meaningful defence cooperation with Czech

Republic.

He also hoped that Pakistan and Czech Republic would

pave the way for promoting and strengthening closer defence

cooperation.

He offered defence industries products/services of POF,

HIT, PAC and NRTC etc.

The ambassador also asked that both countries are strategic partners.

Czech Republic has long tradition of defence industry and reliable technology. Both countries can utilize Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2010 to increase military and defence cooperation between the two countries.