Minister thanks Czech Republic to support Pakistan for getting GSP plus status in EU

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Minister for Defence Production, Rana
Tanveer Hussain thanked Czech Republic for its consistent support to Pakistan for getting GSP plus status in the European Union (EU).
The minister expressed this when Ambassador of Czech Republic,
Jon Fury, called on him here and discussed new avenues of
defence cooperation between the two countries, a press release said.
Secretary Defence Production Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Ijaz Chaudhry, was
also present in the meeting.
Welcoming the ambassador, the minister thanked for invitation to visit
Czech Republic and expressed optimism about potential of the military and defence industrial relations between Pakistan and Czech Republic.
During the meeting he said two countries share
commonality of views on various issues of international importance and hoped the Czech Republic would continue to lend its support during the review process of the GSP Plus Scheme.
He acknowledged the fact that both the countries had greater
potential in the field of defence production which needed to be
explored for the mutual benefits of the two sides.
Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan is keen to promote
closer partnership and meaningful defence cooperation with Czech
Republic.
He also hoped that Pakistan and Czech Republic would
pave the way for promoting and strengthening closer defence
cooperation.
He offered defence industries products/services of POF,
HIT, PAC and NRTC etc.
The ambassador also asked that both countries are strategic partners.
Czech Republic has long tradition of defence industry and reliable technology. Both countries can utilize Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2010 to increase military and defence cooperation between the two countries.
