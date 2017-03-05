Minister orders widening of 3 level crossings

SIALKOT, Mar 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq has ordered early widening of three level crossings in Sialkot city’s congested areas.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ikram, an MPA from Sialkot, and City Mayor Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar called on the railways minister at his office and apprised him of the probelms being caused due to narrow level crossings in the city.

The minister assured them of an early action in this regard. He ordered the departments concerned to launch work on the project at the earliest.