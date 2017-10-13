Islamabad, October 13, (APP):The Prime Minister has included Minister of Power, in the composition of Special Invitees of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).
The cabinet division has issued the notification to this effect in continuation of Cabinet Division’s notification dated August 17, 2017 and in terms of rule 17(2) of the Rules of Business, 1973.
Minister of Power made special invitee of ECNEC
