Minister of Commerce, AGP paid gratitude to Belgian Vice PM for their support

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce and Textiles Muhammad Pervaiz Malik has expressed gratitude over Belgian support for Pakistan in UN in a meeting with Belgian Vice Prime Minister & Minister responsible for Foreign Trade Mr. Kris Peeters in Brussels.

According to a message received here on Wednesday, both sides expressed satisfaction over expansion of bilateral trade between the two countries.

“Pakistan values its cordial relations with Belgium and appreciates the support rendered by it to Pakistan on the occasion of recent Election of UN Human Rights Council as Pakistan has become member of the council winning 151 votes”, Federal Minister for Commerce and Textiles.

Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali was also present in the meeting.

Belgium being the 7th largest trading partner of Pakistan in the European Union, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Belgium has risen from 681.8 million Euros in 2014 to 842 million Euros by the end of year 2016 which amounts to a significant increase of 23.5 % over the time period of 2 years.

Pervaiz Malik apprised Mr. Peeters of the trade and investment environment of Pakistan. He said “Pakistan offers excellent opportunities for foreign investors with investment friendly regulations and a huge market of over 190 million people”. The Minister further added “Belgian investors can benefit from the incentives provided by the government especially in the energy sector”.

Attorney General of Pakistan AshtarAusaf Ali highlighted the positive steps taken by the federal and provincial governments to improve the conditions of common man informing that in 2015, government of Pakistan through an act of parliament had established an independent National Human Rights Commission.

He said many of its recommendations had been accepted and enforced by the Government of Pakistan, such as:Hindu Marriage Act, 2017; Juvenile Justice System Bill 2017; Transgender Persons Act, 2017; Criminal Law Amendment Act 2016 (Criminalising sexual abuse, child pornography and raising age of criminal liability of Children); Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Amendment 2016 and National Commission on Rights of the Child Bill 2017.

He further informed that the Ministry of Oversees Pakistanis & Human Resource Development had developed a National Framework to address Child Labour and Bonded Labour- which included actions on improving legislation and enforcement.