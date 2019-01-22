Minister lauds AJK print media for highlighting Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday said that print media of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has played appreciable role in highlighting the Kashmir issue.

Addressing an annual ceremony of a local newspaper of AJK here at National Press Club (NPC), the minister said the government was playing vital role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level.

On the occasion, the minister also congratulated the newly elected bearers of National Press Club Islamabad.