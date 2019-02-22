Minister inaugurates Franchise Post Offices at NADRA E-Sahulat outlets

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Friday inaugurated Franchise Post Offices at National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)-E-Sahulat outlets.

The new innovative service launching ceremony was held here at Postal Staff College Islamabad.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Murad Saeed said Pakistan Post is on the way to expand its service base by enhancing its outreach in order to strengthen its financial health, enabling itself to restore and regain its lost glory as premium federal public organization.