Minister hails PM’s decision to grant three years’ extension to Army Chief

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership was on the same page over all matters including the present internal security situation of the country.

Talking to private news channel, reacting to the three year extension of the army chief, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan made a timely decision to grant three year extension in service of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for the country’ stability.

He said that Prime Minister used his constitutional right keeping in view the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan is currently facing security challenges at eastern and western borders so in the current circumstances the extension in term of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the need of the time.