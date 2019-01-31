Minister for National Food Security calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Minister for National Food Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial and Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present in the meeting.

The matters relating to potato crop and the proposals about procurement of potato by the government or the export of this commodity to facilitate the farmers were discussed.