Minister for HR condemns deaths, massacre of Muslims in Myanmar

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights

Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the

reports of growing number of deaths and massacre of Rohengya Muslims

in Myanmar.

“There is a profound public anger over the treatment of

Rohengya Muslims and our heart break at the suffering of our Muslim

brothers.

That is a gross violation of fundamental human rights and the

charter of U.N. Humanity should not remain silent on this urgent

humanitarian issue,” he said in a statement issued here.

The minister who took charge today stated that the Government

of Myanmar should investigate the reports of massacre, held those

involved accountable and take stern actions against them to prevent

the atrocities being committed against Rohengya Muslims.

He urged that the victims and humanitarian crises must stop

immediately. International Community and Organization of Islamic

Council must intervene without further delay and play their role in

safety and rehabilitation of the persecuted community.

He asked the United Nations and United Nations Commission for

Human Rights (UNHCR) authorities to stop international criminal

genocide of a marginalized poor section of Muslim population living

as minority.

He also sought to constitute a commission for investigating

these unprecedented barbarian acts of violations against humanity

which can be seen on social media.

The Commission or UN may also suggest a permanent solution for

these victims of landless human community, the minster stressed.