Minister for HR condemns deaths, massacre of Muslims in Myanmar

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights
Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the
reports of growing number of deaths and massacre of Rohengya Muslims
in Myanmar.
“There is a profound public anger over the treatment of
Rohengya Muslims and our heart break at the suffering of our Muslim
brothers.
That is a gross violation of fundamental human rights and the
charter of U.N. Humanity should not remain silent on this urgent
humanitarian issue,” he said in a statement issued here.
The minister who took charge today stated that the Government
of Myanmar should investigate the reports of massacre, held those
involved accountable and take stern actions against them to prevent
the atrocities being committed against Rohengya Muslims.
He urged that the victims and humanitarian crises must stop
immediately. International Community and Organization of Islamic
Council must intervene without further delay and play their role in
safety and rehabilitation of the persecuted community.
He asked the United Nations and United Nations Commission for
Human Rights (UNHCR) authorities to stop international criminal
genocide of a marginalized poor section of Muslim population living
as minority.
He also sought to constitute a commission for investigating
these unprecedented barbarian acts of violations against humanity
which can be seen on social media.
The Commission or UN may also suggest a permanent solution for
these victims of landless human community, the minster stressed.
