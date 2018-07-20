Minister for evolving regulation mechanism for private cabs service

KARACHI, Jul 20 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Transport and Mass

Transit Authority Col. (Retd) Dost Muhammad Chandio

has directed to convene a meeting of Karachi Public Transport Society at

the earliest to evolve regulation mechanism for private cabs including

Uber, Careem and White Cab providing service at Karachi Airport.

The minister stated this on Friday while talking to a three-member

delegation of Karachi Public Transport Society (KPTS) led by its Administrator Shams Abro at his office, said a statement.

The delegation apprised Caretaker Minster regarding transport issues

in Karachi added that private cabs were plying on the roads illegally

without any regulation mechanism and charging citizen high fares.

They said that government has no data about the Uber, Careem and

White Cab providing service at Karachi Airport.

They were of view that the data of passengers were being leaked

particularly lady travelers which was tantamount to security risk.

Delegation suggested to convene meeting KPTS board of governors

to evolve regulation mechanism for private companies running car

service in metropolis.

The Minister assured delegation to take all measures to provide

Karachities safe and secure transport facility.