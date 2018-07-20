Minister for evolving regulation mechanism for private cabs service

KARACHI, Jul 20 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Transport and Mass
Transit Authority Col. (Retd) Dost Muhammad Chandio
has directed to convene a meeting of Karachi Public Transport Society at
the earliest to evolve regulation mechanism for private cabs including
Uber, Careem and White Cab providing service at Karachi Airport.
The minister stated this on Friday while talking to a three-member
delegation of Karachi Public Transport Society (KPTS) led by its Administrator Shams Abro at his office, said a statement.
The delegation apprised Caretaker Minster regarding transport issues
in Karachi added that private cabs were plying on the roads illegally
without any regulation mechanism and charging citizen high fares.
They said that government has no data about the Uber, Careem and
White Cab providing service at Karachi Airport.
They were of view that the data of passengers were being leaked
particularly lady travelers which was tantamount to security risk.
Delegation suggested to convene meeting KPTS board of governors
to evolve regulation mechanism for private companies running car
service in metropolis.
The Minister assured delegation to take all measures to provide
Karachities safe and secure transport facility.