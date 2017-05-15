Minister directs to expedite work on development schemes

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary

Affairs Sheikh Aftab Monday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on development schemes and timely utilization of funds before budget.

The minister chaired a meeting of PM Sustainable development program here which discussed allocation of funds to various schemes in all constituencies of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Sheikh Aftab also asked for timely completion of gas supply projects and said the government was ready to facilitate the district authorities to speed up the work.

The minister was also briefed by the chairman OGRA on the current status of gas supply to various new schemes in different areas.