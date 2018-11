LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP):Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the assassination of JUI (S) Chief Maulana Samiul Haq.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family and his followers, the minister prayed that Allah Almighty rest

the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.