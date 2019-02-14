Minister asks universities to build incubation centers for new inventions

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday urged the universities to build incubation centers aiming at to bring new inventions.He expressed these views while addressing the Conference “Building Innovative Pakistan Through Science, Technology & Innovation Policy” organized here by Quaid-e-Azam University(QAU) Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that we have to make our universities a hub of education.

The minister also underlined the need to improve the standard of education.