Minister appreciates Canadian govt’ assistance program for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP): Minister for Education and Eng.
Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman has said that the Canadian Government’s
ongoing assistance programme for Pakistan’s education sector was
appreciable.
He stated this during a meeting held here with the Canadian
High Commissioner Perry John Calderwood, who was called on him to
discuss current and prospective cooperation in education sector, a
news release said on Friday.
The Minister welcomed the High Commissioner and assured him of
his support in the implementation of the assistance program.
The High Commissioner praised the contributions of Pakistani
students studying in Canada both to the host institutions and the
community.
He also commended the agreements between Pakistani and
Canadian Universities and said that there was tremendous potential
for cooperation in the education sector going forward as well.
Academic linkages have also strengthened people to people ties
between the two countries, he added.
The Minister said that people of Pakistan always cherish good
experiences in Canada and receive a feeling of warmth from Canadian
people.
He also shared the present government’s initiatives and
achievements in improving quality, accessibility and infrastructure
of education with the High Commissioner.
