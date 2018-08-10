Minister Anjum Nisar discusses economic issues with Dr Askari

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Friday said trade, commerce and investment sectors are interlinked and their durable development and

promotion is the basis of strong national economy.

He expressed these views while talking to provincial minister for industry, trade and investment and mines Anjum Nisar, who called on him here at chief minister’s office.

During the meeting, different proposals were discussed to solve the problems of industrialists and business community.

Dr Askari said that Pakistan has tremendous opportunities of investment in trade, investment and commerce sectors and adoption of forward-looking policies was imperative in this regard.

Implementation of environmental laws should also be ensured by the relevant government departments and the area administration, he added.

He said halal food has big scope in international markets, adding that Pakistani traders should strive to take full benefit of international opportunities.

He said that many natural resources exist in Punjab and there was a need to exploit these bounties for the collective benefit of the people.

He said that refining the organisational capacity of public sector departments was very necessary to fully explore and benefit from natural resources and added that dedicated

hard work was required to move further.

The CM said that tremendous investment opportunities exist in mineral sector in the Punjab.

Earlier, Minister Anjum Nisar apprised the chief minister about the performance of his departments.