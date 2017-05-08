Mini rugby programme started

LAHORE, May 8 (APP)- Get in to rugby programme (GIR) for youthful

rugby players started here on Monday under the aegis of Pakistan Rugby Union at Pakistan Rugby Academy.

“Kids of under 10 years of age are participating in this mini rugby programme which aims at motivating the young players to take up rugby as a sport”, said a spokesman of PRU while talking to APP.

He said more than 25 kids are learning the basics of the game from PRU head coach Shakeel Ahmed Malik who is also the Incharge of Get into rugby programme in Pakistan.

“PRU is taking every measure to promote rugby at all levels across the country under GIR which is a big step forward to promote and organize the game on solid lines”, he added.

He termed GIR a success as it has involved people from all walks of life to learn and play rugby.

“In many countries Mini rugby is a basic step and through this we impart training to the players thrice a week and we have got a very good response from this beneficial activity”, said PRU coach.

He said if groomed under a long term plan these Under 10 kids will become future of Pakistan rugby.

Shakeel Ahmad he anticipates the participation of around one hundred kids in the training camp.

“Rugby itself a very good game to play. It is not only improve players fitness level but also help them to become refined players in due course of time”, he said.

He said attending PRU national academy at a very age will add to their confidence of players who have the unique opportunity to train along side the top national male and female players.