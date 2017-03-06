Military courts imperative to abolish terrorism: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Monday said that reviving military courts was imperative in the present situation to abolish terrorism.

Pakistan had achieved success in the war against terrorism.

There were still challenges which would be addressed with the collective efforts of all the parties, he stated while talking to a news channel.

He said that counter terrorism departments had been established in all provinces of the country.

He said that 15,259 people had been arrested on hate speech while the cases were registered against 14,869 for spreading violence.

To a question, he said that military courts had been set up after an extra ordinary situation.

Khurram Dastgir said that intelligence based operations were conducted in South Punjab.

A number of people were arrested in this regard, he added.

To another question, he said that the government was determined to completely wipe out menace of terrorism from the country.