Mild intensity earthquake jolts Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):A mild intensity earthquake hits south of Balochistan with the magnitude of 2.9 on Richter scale on Friday noon at 12.14 PST.

The epicenter of the earthquake is 63 kilometres South of Chamman, Balochistan, with the depth of 3.5 kilometres, Met Office reported.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries so far from any part of the province.