Mild earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):A mild earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early Friday.

According to private news channel , tremors were felt in Peshawar, Chitral and other parts of the province.

The magnitude of the quake was recorded at 4.6 on the Richter scale, according to the seismological centre.

Its epicentre was located in Hindukush region in Afghanistan at a depth of 186 kilometres.

Fortunately, no loss of life and property was reported in its wake.