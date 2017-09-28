Mid-term review of GSP-Plus with EU by mid October: Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Pakistan will go under a mid term

review of Generalized Schemes of Preference (GSP-PLus) with European

Union by mid of October in Brussels to review the different issues

and future plans of action.

Pakistan has improved different indicators of human

development during past three years and shown impressive performance

and extraordinary recovery on key competitiveness indicators, senior

official of the Ministry of Commerce and Textile told APP Thursday.

Pakistan’s economy primarily depends on improving its

institutions, infrastructure, macroeconomic stability, health

and primary education indicators, he said.

“New tarde policy mainly targeted at the international and

internal trade for improving supply chain, enhancing use of

technology and providing competitiveness,” he said.

“We are working to search new trade avenues and markets in

different regions of the world for promotion of country’s trade.”

Pakistan’s exports to Spain increased by 85 % after the

signing of GSP-Plus in January, 2014.

Due to manifold increase in exports, Spain has emerged as

third larger export destination for Pakistan’s exports.

Replying to a question, the official said that Free Trade

Agreements (FTAs) with Turkey, Thailand and Iran were under

negotiation phase and agreement would be finalized in coming months.

The official said that priority of the government would be to

initiate the FTAs on same pattern with the Latin American Countries

for promotion of free trade.

The government is committed to provide direction and promote

diversification to internal trade for enhancing supply chains to

enhance country’s exports.

He said that the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF)

envisaged diversification of export markets through adoption of an

outreach strategy for Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States

(CIS) and Latin America.

The STPF 2015-18 aims to achieve annual exports to US$ 35

billion besides improving export competitiveness and making

transition from `factor-driven’ economy to `efficiency-driven’ and

`innovation-driven’ economy.

The South American markets had great potential which needed to

be exploited by taking timely measures he said, adding that Pakistan

could get benefit from this untapped potential.