Michael rejects anti-census reservations, says CCI, parliament right forums to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Statistics Kamran Michael Wednesday rejected reservations expressed by some

political parties about the process and results of 6th Population

and Housing Census 2017.

The minister was addressing a press conference here at Statistics

House. He was flanked by Secretary Statistics Division Rukhsana Yasmin,

Chief Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa and other top officials of the

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

There were constitutional institutions that could be approached in

case of any objection over the census process and results, the minister

said while rejecting the doubts over results by some political parties

belongong to the Sindh province.

“Those having reservations must discuss the same in the parliament

or raise their concerns at the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for

their resolution,” he said. CCI’s recommendations for reforms, if any,

would be followed, he added.

Michael said since all the provinces were represented by their

chief ministers at the CCI, therefore, it was a constitutional forum

for amicable resolution of disputes among them.

He said the parliament was another forum where such issues could

be discussed. The parliament also referred issues to the CCI for

resolution.

“If you have any reservations, come to the CCI,” the minister

added.

Kamram Michael said the reason that there was not much difference in

the population of Karachi and Lahore was that the Punjab government

had declared the entire Lahore district as urban, while areas in two

districts of Karachi were still classified as rural.

He said provisional results were declared after the reconciliation

of census data collected by the PBS and the army.

He said the PBS conducted the census in accordance with the

boundaries notified by the provincial governments and did not violate

any boundary. It was not the mandate of PBS to decide as to which

areas were rural or urban.

The minister clarified that increase in the population of Quetta

was due to the fact that Afghan refugees, who were housed in camps in

1998, had migrated to local areas, resulting in increased growth rate.

Talking about the upcoming elections, Michael said there was

need for constitutional amendment to allow using the provisional

results for elections.

He said as per the Constitution, only final and published results

could be utilized for election process, however, if an amendment was made for using provisional results, it would resolve many problems.

He said during the CCI meeting, the chief ministers were

suggested to allow this amendment, who, however, responded that they

would approach their respective political parties on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that the country’s current total

population has soared to over 207.744 million with an average annual

growth rate of 2.4 per cent from the calendar year 1998.

This population number included 132,189,531 rural and 75,584,989

urban population, showing an overall population growth at 57 per cent during

the period 1998-2017.

The figures recorded in the census also showed 2.23 per cent growth in

rural areas and 2.7 per cent in urban areas during these years as the male

population of the country at present stands at 106,449,322 with the female

population at 101,314,780, and the population of transgender at 10,418.