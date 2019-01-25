Michael Gough to umpire in Lahore; PCB announces match officials

PESHAWAR, Jan 25 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that the ICC’s international panel umpire Michael Gough will travel to Lahore to umpire in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019, says a press release issued here on Friday.

Gough, 39, will umpire in the March 9 and 10 matches between Lahore

Qalandars and Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, respectively. Appointments for the play-off and knock-out matches will be made closer to the event, but the March 12 Eliminator 1 between Team 3 and Team 4 will be the last match Lahore will stage in the 2019 edition.