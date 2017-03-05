Michael condoles deaths of dozens people in TT Singh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Minister for Human Rights, Kamran

Michael on Sunday visited the Mubarakabad area of Toba Tek Singh

and expressed deep condolence over the death of dozens of

people after drinking toxic alcohol.

He distributed compensation cheques among the victims and

their families on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

He also went to medical and relief camp and enquired about

the health of the victims.

A detailed briefing was also given to the minister about the

health of the patients and relief activities.

The minister directed the concerned authorities to extend all

possible support and assistance to the affected families and provide

best medical treatment to the patients.

Talking to the affectees, Kamran Michael said he came

here just to meet the victims and said the government would further help

victims and their families in every possible way.

While expressing sympathy with the families of the deceased, he

said the accused involved in this crime would be taken into task.

Prompt investigations were carried out and necessary actions

would be taken against those responsible for the sad incident and

they would be brought to the court of law, he said.

The minister also prayed to grant courage to the bereaved

families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.