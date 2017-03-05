Michael condoles deaths of dozens people in TT Singh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Minister for Human Rights, Kamran
Michael on Sunday visited the Mubarakabad area of Toba Tek Singh
and expressed deep condolence over the death of dozens of
people after drinking toxic alcohol.
He distributed compensation cheques among the victims and
their families on the occasion, said a press release issued here.
He also went to medical and relief camp and enquired about
the health of the victims.
A detailed briefing was also given to the minister about the
health of the patients and relief activities.
The minister directed the concerned authorities to extend all
possible support and assistance to the affected families and provide
best medical treatment to the patients.
Talking to the affectees, Kamran Michael said he came
here just to meet the victims and said the government would further help
victims and their families in every possible way.
While expressing sympathy with the families of the deceased, he
said the accused involved in this crime would be taken into task.
Prompt investigations were carried out and necessary actions
would be taken against those responsible for the sad incident and
they would be brought to the court of law, he said.
The minister also prayed to grant courage to the bereaved
families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.