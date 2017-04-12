Miandad wants Sarfraz as Test skipper

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): Legendary batman Javed Miandad Wednesday termed Sarfraz Ahmed as the most suitable player to lead the team in the current circumstances saying the wicket-keeper should also be given responsibility of Test captaincy.

Pakistan beat West Indies by 2-1 in the three match ODI series. West Indies beat Pakistan by four wickets in the first ODI while Green-shirts emerged victorious in second and final ODIs by 74 runs and six wickets, respectively.

Talking to APP, Miandad said Sarfraz has a permanent place in the team as he already leads the side in two formats (Twenty20 and ODI) therefore currently he is the best possible option to head the test team.

“Sarfraz is a dependable player and he had already led the ODI team to victory against West Indies which was his first assignment as ODI skipper,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that last week, the 42-year-old Misbah-ul-Haq announced his retirement from Test cricket after series against West Indies. Pakistan will play a three-match Test series against West Indies which begins on April 21.

Speaking about the ODI series win against West Indies, Miandad said this West Indies team is not the one it used to be in the past.

“The current West Indies team has a lot of new players in the team and it would have been very disappointing if Pakistan had lost the series against this WI team,” he said.

Miandad also praised young players Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali for putting up a good show in T20 and ODI series. “These young players have a lot of talent and should be utilized properly,” he said.

Former leg-spin great Abdul Qadir said the test reins should be handed over to Sarfraz after end of the Test series against West Indies.

“Sarfraz is a fighter and the team seems united under his captaincy. Making Sarfraz captain of all three formats would avoid groupings among players in the team,” he said.