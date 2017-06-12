Miandad turns 60

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Legendary cricketer Javed Miandad who is considered to be one of the finest batsman batsmen Pakistan ever produced, turned 60 on June 12 (Monday).

Miandad born June 12, 1957 had played for Pakistan between 1975 and 1996. Noted for his unique technique and impressive control, Miandad has won accolades and applause from cricket historians as well as contemporaries.

Miandad was ranked 44th among the best cricketers of all time by the ESPN Legends of Cricket had also served as a captain of the Pakistan team.

He is widely known for his historic last ball big six against India in 1986, when four runs were required to win and also for his contribution with the bat in the 1992 World Cup which Pakistan had won.

Pakistan first Test captain, Abdul Hafeez Kardar, when saw Miandad during 70s, termed him as find of the decade.

Miandad is one of the only individuals to have coached the Pakistan Cricket Team three times in 1998, 2000 and 2003.