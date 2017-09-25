Miandad salutes Pak Army for holding Peace Cup in NWA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Acknowledging Pakistan Army’s role in
restoration of peace in the country, former captain Javed Miandad
Monday said the holding of Peace Cup at the scenic Younis Khan
Stadium, Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency had sent a message to
the world that Pakistan is safe for sports activities.
“I salute Pakistan Army for playing its part in revival of
international cricket in the country. First it assisted the
successful holding of Independence Cup in Lahore and soon after that
it organized a super show at Miranshah,” he told APP.
He said it has perhaps for the first time that the people of
Miranshah have seen national cricketers playing in their own area.
“I believe this will further promote cricket there,” he said.
He said Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy and
Pakistan Police have been fighting for peace and also playing their
respective roles in reviving sports in the country. “We should
respect and appreciate our armed forces,” he said.
Miandad urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to convince
European teams to tour Pakistan.
“PCB must hire the services of former Pakistani cricketers for
persuading European teams to tour Pakistan,” he said.
Miandad also lauded Independence Cup saying Pakistani nation
has come out victorious from the menace of terrorism as
international cricket has revived in the country.
He said no country is safe from the menace of terrorism, but
the security situation in Pakistan has been improved. “Our armed
forces are best in the world,” he said.
Miandad said World XI and UK media players have returned to
their countries with full-satisfaction that Pakistan is a safe
country for international sports activities.
