Miandad asks PCB to establish variety of pitches to prepare players for 2020 T20 CWC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Batting legend Javed Miandad has urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to establish a variety of pitches at different stadiums around the country, to prepare players for the 2020 ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup.

“Pitches should provide equal opportunities to batters and bowlers and should allow all disciplines in the game to flourish. PCB must prepare quality pitches around the country to prepare the players in all three departments for the World Cup,” Miandad told APP.

Pakistan team failed in all three departments when was whitewashed by Sri Lanka 0-3 in the Twenty20 home series.