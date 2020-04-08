Mian Soomro pays tribute to Dr Qadir Soomro

SUKKUR, Apr 08 (APP):Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro paid rich tributes to Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro who embraced martyrdom while treating the coronavirus patients in Karachi.

In his statement issued here on Wednesday, stated that they salute the services of Shaheed Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro rendered for the ailing humanity, he added.

He said Dr Soomro did not care for his life while treating the patients. “People like Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro are our pride and the nation will remember his everlasting sacrifice”, he said.

Doctors, nurses and other paramedics are rendering valuable services in the war against coronavirus and the government recognizes their passion, Miam Soomro said.