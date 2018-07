ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mian Irfan Aqeel Doltana has won election from Punjab constituency PP-231 Vehari by securing 17,110 votes.

According to unofficial result announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Muhammad Ishaq Khan Khakwani stood second by securing 16,201 votes while independent candidate Salman Shahid grabbed third position by getting 14,960 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 56.73%.