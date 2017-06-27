Met-Office predicts rains in next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department

(PMD) Tuesday predicted rains in different parts of the country in

the next 48 hours.

Spokesman of Met-Office said widespread rains with isolated

heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Lower Sindh,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eastern Balochistan and Kashmir in next 48 hours

(Wednesday/Thursday).

He said the monsoon incursion is also likely to increase from

Wednesday. A westerly wave in the meantime is expected to grip upper

parts of the country.

According to foreseen meteorological conditions, the forecast

for next two days includes Rain/thundershowers with isolated heavy

falls expected at a number of places in Islamabad, Upper Punjab

(Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faislabad divisions),

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Lower Sindh (Hyderabad, Karachi,

Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions) & Kashmir during next 48

hours.

He said rain/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are

expected at scattered places of southern Punjab (Sahiwal, Multan,

Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan divisions), upper Sindh (Larkana and Sukkar

divisions), Eastern Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad & Kalat

divisions) and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

The heavy falls may generate flash floods in the vulnerable

areas particularly in Barsati Nullahs of KP, Pothohar region,

Gujranwala, DG Khan Divisions and Kashmir during the period. Due to

intermittent rains, there is risk of landslides in hilly areas of

upper KP (Malakand, Hazara divisions), G.B and Kashmir.