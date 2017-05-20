Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather for Karachi for next 24 hrs

KARACHI, May 20 (APP): The Met Office on Saturday forecast partly

cloudy weather with gusty winds for Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 degrees

Centigrade to 35 degrees Centigrade during the period.

A Met Office official said on Saturday the maximum temperature

was 34.5 degrees Centigrade whereas the minimum temperature was 27

degrees Centigrade.

Humidity in the morning was 82 percent and that in the evening

was 64 percent.