Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather for Karachi for next 24 hrs

KARACHI, May 20 (APP): The Met Office on Saturday forecast partly
cloudy weather with gusty winds for Karachi during the next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 degrees
Centigrade to 35 degrees Centigrade during the period.
A Met Office official said on Saturday the maximum temperature
was 34.5 degrees Centigrade whereas the minimum temperature was 27
degrees Centigrade.
Humidity in the morning was 82 percent and that in the evening
was 64 percent.
