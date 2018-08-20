Merit to be ensured at all institutions: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that merit would be ensured at all institutions to achieve rapid progress.

Talking to PTV, he said the past governments had ruined the institutions due to political appointments.

The PTI government would implement the policy of merit besides taking measures for controlling nepotism in the institutions, he said.

Commenting on prime minister’s address to the nation, he said it was totally non-traditional, and all the points of the speech were arranged by Imran Khan. Imran Khan was fully committed to implement his vision and words, he added.

The PTI government PTI had introduced the policy of austerity, he said adding that directives had been issued to the ministries for reducing their expenditures.

He said PM Imran Khan had constituted “task forces” to control money laundering, observe austerity and reduce expenditures.

Imran Khan wanted to have active role of overseas Pakistanis in improving national economy, the minister said.

The overseas Pakistanis were a big asset of the country, he added.

He hoped that PTI government would overcome the economic challenges by taking concrete steps in that regard.

To a question he said consultation with experts were underway for resolving energy issues.

Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI government did not believe in the policy of censorship. The promotion of film, drama, and entertainment programme would be the priority of the newly elected government, he added.

To a question he said the previous government had imported luxury vehicles during SAARC conference.

Information Minister said that in the past, the people had given billions of rupees in charity to Imran Khan and Abdul Sattar Edhi due to confidence and honesty of those personalities.

To a query, he said a committee was being established to promote tourism. For better use of governor houses, he said, a comprehensive strategy was being evolved.