Merit policy, priority of Govt: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): State Minister for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday

said that government was following policy of merit in all promotion

and appointment cases.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice

(CAN) in National Assembly regarding non-availability of

Headmasters/Vice Principals (BS-18) in 25 Islamabad Model Schools

for Boys (I-X) Federal Directorate of Education despite availability

of Deputy Headmasters (BS-17). fulfilling the prescribed criteria

for promotion.

The minister said that it was not factual that 25 schools were

working without its heads. He said that 18 officers in BPS-18 were

working as Principals while seven senior teachers as per their

scales were working as headmasters in remaining seven schools.

The minister said that promotion cases of 26 teachers were moved

and Ministry of CADD had promoted 17 officers on merit while nine

cases remained pending due to cases of internal litigation. He said

there were 22 departments under this Ministry and merit policy had

been adopted in appointment or promotion cases.

The minister said that it was very unfortunate that such issues

related to government departments were taken through parliamentary interventions without any confirmation.

He said that there was no school in Islamabad, working without

head or having vacant seat of Principal of Headmaster.