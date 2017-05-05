MEP Amjad Bashir hosts lunch for visiting Balochistan government delegation

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Member European Parliament, Amjad Bashir

hosted a lunch, at the European Parliament, in the honour of delegation of government of Balochistan currently in Brussels on a four days official visit.

According to a message received here Friday from Brussels, the

delegation led by the Minister for Irrigation and Energy Nawabzada Changez Khan Marri is comprised of Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Health, Rehmat Saleh Baloch; Members of Balochistan Assembly, Nasrullah Khan, Ahmed Ali, Tahir Mahmood and Muhammad Raza and tribal notable, Umair Ahmed Hussaini.

The official spokesman of the Government of Balochistan, Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar is also accompanying the delegation.

In his address on the occasion, Bashir said, “The CPEC itself

would not have been set in motion had the Pakistani military and police authorities not secured the area against insurgents and terrorism.

I was exhilarated to hear that special free trade zones are being

considered in Gwadar and alongside the CPEC corridor. Free trade zones mean that all potential investors, foreign and Pakistani, benefit from a level playing field,” he said.

Bashir termed this as a kind of news what the Pakistani diaspora

everywhere and all potential investors and entrepreneurs love to hear.

On the basis of his experience as a successful businessman, Bashir

said, “Balochistan is a potential winner; this is the racing horse I would put my money on.”

He stressed the importance of making people in Europe aware of and

fully appreciate the new potential miracle.

He exhorted to spread the message of future potential of Balochistan of becoming a successful business destination.

The lunch was attended by a number of European parliamentarians who

interacted with the members of delegation and discussed matters of mutual concerns.