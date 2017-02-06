Men, Women Judo C’ships from Feb, 13

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): The 25th National Men and 8th Women
Judo Championships will be held here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of
the Pakistan Sports Complex from February 13.
Talking to APP, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) vice president
Masood Ahmed said the championship would run till February 18.
“Teams of Islamabad, Fata, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan
Army, Wapda, Railways, Police, Higher Education Commission (HEC),
DHA, Pakistan Navy, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and KPK would be
participating in the championship,” he added.
He said best performing judokas from this championship
would be sent for the Asian Senior Judo Championship scheduled to be
held in Hong Kong in May.
