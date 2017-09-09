Member CPC Central Committee meets with Khawaja Asif

BEIJING, Sept 9 (APP): Political Bureau Member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Meng Jianzhu met with Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif here in Zhongnanhai Ziguangge during his day-long visit of China.

Meng Jianzhu said that China appreciated Pakistan’s contribution for the international counter-terror cause, and Pakistan and China should deepen anti-terror cooperation and fully support China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) construction.

Pakistan side said that anti-terror was the mutual task of the two countries, and Pakistan was willing to keep close cooperation in combating terrorism.