Melody Queen still lives in the hearts of her fans: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said Melody Queen Noor Jahan still lives in the hearts of her fans through her soul-stirring songs.

In her message on 17th death anniversary of Madam Noor Jahan, she said the songs, national anthems, ballads and poetry of Iqbal sung by her still enjoyed pre-eminent status.

Marriyum said she was rightly declared ‘Melody Queen’ of not only Pakistan but the entire sub-continent for her distinguished voice and style of singing.

She said the national songs and anthems vocalized in her melodious voice during the 1965 war imparted new zeal to the sentiments of the entire nation.

She said the void of her voice had not been filled so far.